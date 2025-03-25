Volunteer Country

Troy Henderson Commits to Tennessee Volunteers Basketball

Troy Henderson announces his Tennessee Volunteers commitment following his Fordham de-commitment.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee Volunteers commit Troy Henderson on his official visit to Tennessee
Tennessee Volunteers commit Troy Henderson on his official visit to Tennessee / Troy Henderson
In this story:

Troy Henderson announces his Tennessee Volunteers commitment following his Fordham de-commitment.

Tennessee landed the commitment of Troy Henderson on Tuesday after he recently visited the Vols. Henderson is a 2025 guard and the third commitment for Rick Barnes in the 2025 class.

Henderson is a 6-foot-1 180-pound frame from John marshall high school in Virginia. He de-committed from Fordham just a week ago before committing to the Tennessee Volunteers.

His only offers currently are the Tennessee Volunteers and Fordham Rams according to 247Sports. His presence will be much needed as the Vols will be losing multiple guards including Zakai Zeigler, Jahami Mashack, Jordan Gainey, and Chaz Lanier.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Men's Basketball