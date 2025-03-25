Troy Henderson Commits to Tennessee Volunteers Basketball
Troy Henderson announces his Tennessee Volunteers commitment following his Fordham de-commitment.
Tennessee landed the commitment of Troy Henderson on Tuesday after he recently visited the Vols. Henderson is a 2025 guard and the third commitment for Rick Barnes in the 2025 class.
Henderson is a 6-foot-1 180-pound frame from John marshall high school in Virginia. He de-committed from Fordham just a week ago before committing to the Tennessee Volunteers.
His only offers currently are the Tennessee Volunteers and Fordham Rams according to 247Sports. His presence will be much needed as the Vols will be losing multiple guards including Zakai Zeigler, Jahami Mashack, Jordan Gainey, and Chaz Lanier.
