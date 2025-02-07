WATCH: Charlotte Hornets Release Dalton Knecht Hype Video
The Charlotte Hornets have released a Dalton Knecht hype video following the surprising trade.
The NBA deadline has passed and a Volunteers star has found a new home. The Los Angeles Lakers traded Dalton Knecht to the Charlotte Hornets. In return, the Lakers received Mark Williams.
This trade followed the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles and Anthony Davis to Dallas. Many reports have confirmed that the Lakers traded Knecht for a big man because of the surprising addition of Doncic.
The Charlotte Hornets released a hype video following the trade that sent Knecht to North Carolina less than a full season in Los Angeles. You can watch the video below.
