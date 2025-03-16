What To Expect: Tennessee Volunteers Seeding Following SEC Championship Defeat
Tennessee was defeated by the Florida Gators on Sunday in the SEC Championship. Now they turn their focus to finding out where they will be playing in the March Madness Tournament
Tennessee was hopeful to make their case for their first March Madness No. 1 seed. Unfortunately for the Vols, it came down to Florida vs. Tennessee for this spot and the Gators win over the Vols secured their top seed. Tennessee is now hopeful for a 2nd seed, and they deserve it. The Vols track record has been one of the best in the country. the Vols top wins include a win over florida, Alabama, and Auburn.
While they do deserve the seed, it is not guranteed they will get it. The Vols could still find themselves as the first 3rd seed despite having a good season and quality wins. The main thing to question if you're a Vols fan is how safe is the Florida loss? You'd think it is quite safe considering they were the 4th seed in the tournament and had to play the one and two seed. Even with this tough stretch of conference games the Vols still found a way to be a runner up in the tournament.
Tennessee and the rest of the field will find out their seedings at 6:00 PM EST on Sunday before heading to their destination for round one, which kicks off on March 20th and concludes on the 21st. The Vols will look to make one more push for Zakai Zeiglers and the outgoing Seniors who have one more shot at glory just one season removed from their Elite Eight loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.
