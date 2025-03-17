Where Eagles Star Cooper DeJean Has Tennessee Volunteers Finishing in March Madness
Cooper DeJean fills out his bracket ahead of March Madness
Cooper DeJean has quickly become a star in the NFL, especially having a pick-six against superstar QB Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. The talented cornerback was amazing with the Iowa Hawkeyes in his time in college before moving on to the NFL and making a name for himself.
With March Madness quickly approaching, fans and celebrities have started to fill out their brackets including the talented cornerback. The real question is... where does the former Hawkeye have the Volunteers finishing?
DeJean has the Volunteers losing to the Kentucky Wildcats in the Sweet Sixteen which would be the third loss the Vols would suffer to the Wildcats this season alone. The cornerback has the Houston Cougars defeating the Florida Gators to win the whole tournament.
