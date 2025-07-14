Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
The Los Angeles Lakers and Bronny James dropped their Las Vegas Summer League opener against the Dallas Mavericks, but they bounced back with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
On Monday, the Lakers will take on the 2-0 Los Angeles Clippers and No. 30 overall pick Yanic Konan Niederhäuser. The Clippers beat Houston by three points in their opener before knocking off the Milwaukee Bucks by double digits on Sunday.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Jordan Miller have both turned in 20-point showings for the Clips so far in Las Vegas.
Meanwhile, sharpshooter Cole Swider has been the leading scorer for the Lakers in both of their games. The Lakers would love to get former first-round pick Dalton Knecht going, as he scored 16 points in his Las Vegas debut but shot just 6-for-16 from the field.
It’s been a rough summer for Knecht, as he struggled in the California Classic for the Lakers as well.
Here’s a breakdown of Monday’s Summer League clash between these two rivals.
Clippers vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Clippers +1 (-115)
- Lakers -1 (-105)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -110
- Lakers: -110
Total
- 180.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 14
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV, ESPN+
- Clippers record: 2-0
- Lakers record: 1-1
Clippers vs. Lakers Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Clippers
- Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Baldwin has struggled to find his footing at the NBA level, but the Clippers could end up being a landing spot for him at some point.
The lanky wing had a 22-point showing on Sunday while knocking down four of his 10 shot attempts from 3-point range. While he’d likely need to earn his way onto the roster through a two-way or the G League, Baldwin can be an impactful player against some of the younger faces in Summer League.
Los Angeles Lakers
- Dalton Knecht
I mentioned Knecht as a player that needs to step up, and Los Angeles certainly wants to see something from him as it starts to plan for the 2025-26 season.
J.J. Redick slowly phased Knecht out of the rotation last season, and the Lakers may not be able to trade the 2024 first-round pick for much if he can’t crack the rotation in the 2025-26 season.
A strong showing to finish Summer League would be a nice boost for him heading into training camp.
Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
Note: Before betting on NBA Summer League, it’s important to know that rotations are fluid and predicting player performance is volatile. As an avid NBA bettor, I suggest only placing small wagers for fun on these games since they are often hard to predict.
This game is a true toss-up, but I’m looking to the UNDER on Monday with the Lakers playing some solid defense so far in Las Vegas.
The Lakers have given up 87 and 81 points in their first two games, combining for 172 and 175 total points in those contests. While the Clippers have cleared 180.5 total points in both games they’ve played, they may run into some more resistance on Monday.
Los Angeles has some NBA-caliber players in Knecht, James, Trey Jemison III, Christian Koloko, Darius Bazley and Swider. Plus, there is a lot of experience on the Lakers’ roster, which should help them defensively.
Pick: UNDER 180.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.