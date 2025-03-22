Zakai Zeigler's Brother Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Zakai Zeigler's brother Armoni Zeigler enters the transfer portal after multiple seasons with Saint Peter's.
Tennessee Basketball has been run by Zakai Zeigler on the court since he stepped foot in Knoxville. While his time in Tennessee may be coming to an end, another Zeigler could be hitting his peak at just the right time.
Saint Peter's guard Armoni Zeigler announced on Friday that he would be entering his name into the transfer portal. Zeigler is a 6-foot-4 guard who has traits that his brother doesn't have like next-level dunking.
The Zeigler brothers had the opportunity to play each other in March Madness a season ago when the Vols would win and punch their ticket to the Round of 32. While Armoni Zeigler did not have the best game, his impression was made on Rick Barnes who has nothing but love and respect for the Zeigler family.
Barnes and the Volunteers will be losing multiple guards this season including Zakai Zeigler, Chaz Lanier, Jordan Gainey, and Jahmai Mashack which opens plenty of room for guards to join the Vols. While no news regarding a possible Zeigler addition has circulated, fans can only hope for another Zeigler to come to Knoxville.