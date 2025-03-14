Volunteer Country

5-Star Darius Gray Recaps His Visit to Tennessee, Lists Vols at Very Top of His List

Tennessee makes a huge stride with talented 5-star offensive lineman Darius Gray from St. Christopher's High school in Richmond, Virginia

Caleb Sisk

St. Christopher's School offensive lineman Darius Gray during an unofficial visit to Tennessee.
St. Christopher's School offensive lineman Darius Gray during an unofficial visit to Tennessee. / Photo courtesy of Darius Gray


Tennessee had many talented recruits on campus during Wednesday's spring practice, including five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray. Gray made a trip to Knoxville from Richmond, Virginia. The talented prospect attends St. Christopher's School and has been targeted by many of the nation's top schools. This includes Tennessee, South Carolina, Penn State, Auburn, LSU, and many more.

Following the five-star's trip to Knoxville, Gray would catch up with Vols on SI.

"The visit was great! I had an amazing time there and can't wait to be back!" Gray has visited the Vols multiple times in his recruitment as Tennessee has always been in a good position for Gray. Gray explains why he keeps going back to Tennessee and what is so special about the Volunteers.

"The family atmosphere here was the biggest standout for me and my family!"

A specific drill during practice was something that caught the eye of the talented five-star. This drill is a popular drill in the NFL. "Big Bertha was something that stood out to me. I've only seen NFL teams using that machine and now College teams are."

The talented prospect had the opportunity to talk to all of the coaches. He details more with Vols on SI below.

"I got to talk to all of the Coaches! It went great; I got the feel of the family atmosphere and loved being around every one of them!"

Could Tennessee be a leader in Gray's recruitment? He explains how the Vols have been at the very top of his recruitment.

"They been at the very top for a while and still there for me!"

Tennessee will have at least one more chance to make a strong case as the talented 2026 prospec t already has his official visit date set. Gray confirms his date with Vols on SI below.

"I will be back for my OV June 6-8!"

