5-Star Darius Gray Recaps His Visit to Tennessee, Lists Vols at Very Top of His List
Tennessee makes a huge stride with talented 5-star offensive lineman Darius Gray from St. Christopher's High school in Richmond, Virginia
Tennessee had many talented recruits on campus during Wednesday's spring practice, including five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray. Gray made a trip to Knoxville from Richmond, Virginia. The talented prospect attends St. Christopher's School and has been targeted by many of the nation's top schools. This includes Tennessee, South Carolina, Penn State, Auburn, LSU, and many more.
Following the five-star's trip to Knoxville, Gray would catch up with Vols on SI.
"The visit was great! I had an amazing time there and can't wait to be back!" Gray has visited the Vols multiple times in his recruitment as Tennessee has always been in a good position for Gray. Gray explains why he keeps going back to Tennessee and what is so special about the Volunteers.
"The family atmosphere here was the biggest standout for me and my family!"
A specific drill during practice was something that caught the eye of the talented five-star. This drill is a popular drill in the NFL. "Big Bertha was something that stood out to me. I've only seen NFL teams using that machine and now College teams are."
The talented prospect had the opportunity to talk to all of the coaches. He details more with Vols on SI below.
"I got to talk to all of the Coaches! It went great; I got the feel of the family atmosphere and loved being around every one of them!"
Could Tennessee be a leader in Gray's recruitment? He explains how the Vols have been at the very top of his recruitment.
"They been at the very top for a while and still there for me!"
Tennessee will have at least one more chance to make a strong case as the talented 2026 prospec t already has his official visit date set. Gray confirms his date with Vols on SI below.
"I will be back for my OV June 6-8!"
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Fans React to Tennessee Signee Amari Evans Being Ejected
- Who Tennessee Volunteers Need to Win to Earn Top Seed in March Madness Bracket
- WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Mic'd Up During Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel's Comments Regarding Tennessee's Center Battle
- Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Final Score - Vols Pitch Combined No-Hitter
- Tennessee's Rickey Gibson at Spring Practice After Transfer Portal Announcement
- Tennessee Volunteer a Dark Horse to Win MLB Rookie of the Year with LA Angels
- Vols Coach Josh Heupel Comments on George MacIntyre's First Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel Shares Honest Statement on Having a Young Roster This Football Season
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill