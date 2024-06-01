Volunteer Country

Carsyn Baker Visiting Tennessee

2026 three-star running back Carsyn Baker (Fairburn, Ga.) is visiting the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend.

Evan Crowell

In this story:

2026 three-star running back Carsyn Baker (Fairburn, Ga.) is visiting the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend.

Langston Hughes High School running back Carsyn Baker is one of the top backs in the southeastern region and has earned the attention of several major programs. Baker has earned 22 offers through his first two seasons of high school: Auburn, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Tennessee have extended an offer to Baker.

He's previously visited Knoxville, Tennessee, and confirmed on his social media that he will return this weekend. Baker isn't the only top 2026 target visiting the Vols this weekend, as Greensboro High School quarterback Faizon Brandon will make his sixth trip to Rocky Top in the past calendar year.

Baker logged 922 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons of high school, averaging nine yards per carry during that time. He ranks as the No. 336 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. As a rising junior, Baker measures 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds and will be a target for the Vols moving forward.

Other Tennessee News:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.