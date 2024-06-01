Carsyn Baker Visiting Tennessee
2026 three-star running back Carsyn Baker (Fairburn, Ga.) is visiting the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend.
Langston Hughes High School running back Carsyn Baker is one of the top backs in the southeastern region and has earned the attention of several major programs. Baker has earned 22 offers through his first two seasons of high school: Auburn, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Tennessee have extended an offer to Baker.
He's previously visited Knoxville, Tennessee, and confirmed on his social media that he will return this weekend. Baker isn't the only top 2026 target visiting the Vols this weekend, as Greensboro High School quarterback Faizon Brandon will make his sixth trip to Rocky Top in the past calendar year.
Baker logged 922 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons of high school, averaging nine yards per carry during that time. He ranks as the No. 336 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. As a rising junior, Baker measures 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds and will be a target for the Vols moving forward.
