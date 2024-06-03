Darius Gray Visits Tennessee For "Night at Neyland" Camp
2026 four-star offensive lineman Darius Gray (Richmond, Va.) visited the Tennessee Volunteers for their "Night at Neyland" camp this weekend.
St. Christopher's School offensive lineman Darius Gray has been high on the Tennessee Volunteers since he first visited them, and he made his fourth trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, this past weekend to compete in their "Night at Neyland Camp."
Gray ranks as the No. 70 prospect in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He's one of the top interior prospects in the class and likes what the Vols have to offer in the SEC. Gray spoke with Volunteer Country after a spring trip to update where things stood, and his recent stop at a big event is a good sign for Tennessee.
"Our relationship keeps growing," Gray told Volunteer Country in March. "I think that's one of the most important things. The first two trips, you see if you like it and want to come back. After that, if you really enjoy a place, that's when you go back three or four times. I just keep going and getting more comfortable with them."
"It's been great. I think Tennessee's a school to watch, no doubt. My family and I talk about them all the time. No doubt, they check all the boxes I have so far, and eventually when I sit down with my family and commit, I'll be looking for a place that checks my boxes."
Other Tennessee News:
- Travis Smith Jr Sets Commitment Date
- George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
- Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.