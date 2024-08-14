Film Analysis: Why Tennessee Is High On Savion Hiter
2026 four-star running back Savion Hiter (Mineral, Va.) commands the attention of several major programs, including the Tennessee Volunteers.
Woodberry Forest High School running back Savion Hiter is considered one of the top prospects in America by several programs. The Tennessee Volunteers identified him as a priority early in his recruitment, offering him on March 29, 2023, during his freshman year of high school. His offer sheet also includes Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Texas.
He racked up 1,187 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns during his sophomore season, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. Hiter has developed a strong relationship with Tennessee running backs coach De'Rail Sims, who has prioritized Hiter early in the process. Hiter ranks as the No. 29 prospect in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
I went to the tape to see why Sims and the company have invested so many early resources into Hiter's recruitment and came away quite impressed with what the Virginia native has already put together.
Prospect: Savion Hiter
Projected Position: Running Back
Vitals: 5-11.5 and 190 pounds
School: Woodberry Forest (Mineral, Virginia)
Frame: While Hiter may not yet look the part of an SEC running back, he's not too far off. You have to consider that he's a rising junior with two years left of high school weight room development before he even enters the college ranks. He's built a well-proportioned frame that has sustained him through his first two years of high school football. Hiter has a strong lower half that enables him to run through arm tackles and bounce off defenders diving off their spot.
Athleticism: A glider that quickly moves through the open field and initiates tackling opportunities earlier than defenders are ready. He has the quick twitch necessary to put his foot into the ground and quickly explode to the inside to punish defenders coming on with uneven leverage. Hiter's top speed is noticeably more explosive than his current competition level, as he outraces defenders in space frequently.
Instincts: Hiter finds the correct alley for himself in most instances, working through his progressions and bursting through the available gap. He anticipates defenders' leverage and timing well in the hole and often makes the first man miss. Hiter extended a lot of plays by making quick decisions in between the tackles and creating an explosive opportunity for himself.
Polish: Hiter still has two full seasons of high school to continue refining his body and ensuring he can compete on a three-down level before entering college. He has many traits that translate to winning football in Tennessee's offense, a downhill run style that highlights running backs who can create for themselves in the hole.
Bottom Line: He's ranked as the No. 29 prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings for a reason; Hiter's body of work in his underclassmen years projects him growing into an impact player at the college level. He has the makeup of many previous exciting SEC running backs and will be courted by the best in America for the rest of his recruitment.
Tennessee's 2026 Recruiting Class:
- Faizon Brandon, QB
- Carson Sneed, TE
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.