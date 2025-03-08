Former Tennessee Football Commit Brandon Anderson Confirms Commitment Date
Tennessee offensive lineman target Brandon Anderson shares a commitment date with Tennessee on SI
A former Tennessee Volunteers commit is set to give Tennessee another look during the summer.
Former offensive line commit Brandon Anderson de-committed from Tennessee earlier this year. Following his de-commitment, Anderson has still shown interest in Tennessee as his main objective is to make sure he makes the right decision.
Anderson is set to visit the Vols on June 20th and stay in Knoxville through the 22nd. Following this announcement, Anderson caught up with Tennessee on SI.
“What I’m looking forward to the most is family and relationships and how this is going to benefit me for the next 3 or 4 years,” the former Vols commit said. The Tennessee target went on to explain what makes Tennessee so interesting in his recruitment. “They love my work effort and how I can help them win.”
The talented recruit also would go on to share a commitment date with Tennessee on SI. The offensive lineman is set to commit on September 14th; he confirmed with Tennessee on SI.
