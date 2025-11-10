In-State Defensive Back Has Tennessee "Top of the List" Following Visit
As the Tennessee football team hosted the Oklahoma Sooners in a pivotal conference matchup, the recruiting staff hosted an impressive list of recruiting prospects last weekend to take in the atmosphere at Neyland Stadium.
Among those recruits visiting was a fast-rising defensive back from inside the Volunteer State with Westview High School standout Miles Brown, who took a lot away from the visit and now has the Vols at the top of his recruitment.
"Coming out of that visit, Tennessee is definitely at the top of the list for sure," he told Vols on SI.
Elite Atmosphere Amazes the In-State DB
There was a lot of excitement surrounding the home game with it being the first opportunity all season to spotlight Neyland at Night and the blackout jerseys only added on to the pre-exisiting lively atmosphere for a ranked conference game.
That atmosphere was a true reflection of the Tennessee fanbase and that was something that caught the attention of the prospective recruits in attendance, including Brown.
"The atmosphere is always amazing, it is absolutely insane in there from start to finish."
While there were plenty theatrics with the electric atmosphere, defensive backs coach Willie Martinez has had a strong run recently of cornerbacks putting on a show of their own within the defense from the likes of Kamal Hadden, Jermod McCoy and now Colton Hood.
As Josh Heupel, Martinez, and the rest of the coaching staff keeps in contact with Brown, they are letting him now that he could be the next breakout player in the secondary on Rocky Top.
"I got to talk to multiple coaches and they were saying how this could be me here soon putting on a show and how much they love me on Rocky Top."
Miles Brown Likes Fit in Tennessee Secondary
When it comes to Martinez and his preferences at the position, that includes defensive backs who have good length and recovery ability as well as the versatility to play a variety of roles on the back end as defensive coordinator Tim Banks mixes up the defensive looks.
When watching his position during the game, he took notice of those things and feels like he could fit in to that defensive ideology.
"With there DBs i like how they mix up coverages and keep the offense on their toes."
Miles Brown is an in-state prospect that has been on campus several times since adding an offer from Tennessee following an impressive camp over the summer and the Volunteers continue to be a top option for the defensive back in the middle of a strong junior season at Westview High School.