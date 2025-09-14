Miles Brown Details Powerful Tennessee Football Visit During Rivalry Showdown
For Westview High School standout Miles Brown, the bright lights of a college football Saturday in Knoxville were more than just entertainment. They were a glimpse into the future. The 6’1, 180-pound junior, who shines on both sides of the ball as a lockdown cornerback and star wide receiver for the Chargers, visited the University of Tennessee for one of its biggest rivalry games of the season.
From the packed stands to the personal connection with coaches, Brown’s trip to Neyland Stadium only strengthened Tennessee’s position in his recruiting outlook.
Westview’s Miles Brown Reflects on Riveting Neyland Stadium Visit During Rivalry Game
First Impressions of Neyland Stadium
Q: What was your first impression walking into Neyland Stadium?
Miles Brown: “As soon as I walked in, I knew it was going to be an electrifying atmosphere because the stadium was filled and the game was over an hour from starting.”
Even before kickoff, Brown felt the weight of the moment. With over 100,000 fans already in their seats, Neyland’s reputation for intensity was evident from the first step through the gates.
The Power of the Crowd
Q: How did the crowd energy and environment compare to other places you’ve visited?
Brown: “The crowd was behind the team like no other, it was definitely the loudest yet.”
That crowd presence, already legendary in SEC circles, gave him a firsthand experience of what makes Tennessee unique. For a young athlete imagining himself on that stage, the volume and passion made a statement.
Visualizing Game Day as a Vol
Q: Did the game-day atmosphere make you picture yourself playing there?
Brown: “Yes, the game day atmosphere really helped so I could see what goes on before a game.”
The visit was more than just watching football. It was about perspective. Seeing the Volunteers prepare for a high-stakes battle helped him envision himself in orange and white, living that same pregame intensity.
Coaching Staff Connection
Q: What stood out to you about how the coaching staff interacted with players during the game?
Brown: “What stood out to me was they were very positive to the players and got them hyped.”
Q: Did you get a chance to talk with any of the current players, and what did they share about the program?
Brown: “Didn’t get a chance to talk to any current players, but I’m sure they would’ve said great things.”
Q: How did the coaches make you feel, did you sense that personal connection or family vibe they always talk about?
Brown: “I did feel that connection. They got us everything we needed and talked for an extent of time.”
The sense of belonging came not just from the roar of the crowd but from the conversations behind the scenes. That balance of energy and care made the visit memorable.
Tennessee’s Place in the Recruiting Picture
Q: How does Tennessee now compare in your mind to the other schools recruiting you?
Brown: “Tennessee is definitely at the top of the list!”
Q: Did this game and visit move Tennessee up your list?
Brown: “Yes, it very much so did!”
The combination of atmosphere, coaching interaction, and hospitality made a clear impact on the Westview junior’s decision-making process.
A Rivalry That Meant More
Q: Did the rivalry setting make the visit feel more meaningful compared to a normal game?
Brown: “Yes it did because the fans were behind the team like no other. No better place to be than a sold-out Neyland Stadium!!”
There is a reason Tennessee’s rivalries are circled on the calendar. The stage feels bigger, the moments sharper, and the memories longer lasting.
Biggest Takeaway
Q: When you left Knoxville, what was the biggest takeaway?
Brown: “The amazing atmosphere for sure!!”
For Brown, the visit was not about a single conversation or moment. It was about a collective experience, the atmosphere, the passion, and the possibility of being a part of it all.
Final Word
Westview’s Miles Brown experienced the University of Tennessee at its best: a sold-out stadium, a fierce rivalry, and the full attention of a coaching staff eager to make an impression. For one of Tennessee’s top high school talents, the trip only confirmed what many in Knoxville already believe. Neyland has a way of turning visits into lifelong visions.
