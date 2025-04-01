Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
Webb School athlete and Tennessee Volunteers edge target Joel Wyatt talks Tennessee and more following a great Vol visit.
Tennessee has been targeting many talented players in the 2026 class, none more intriguing than athlete Joel Wyatt, who is being recruited by many schools at wide receiver, other schools at defensive back, and Tennessee for edge rusher.
He was back on campus on Saturday for a visit and practice, following his experience he caught up with Vols On SI to detail his visit.
"Every day you come here is a great new day to learn. Coach [Josh] Heupel was just explaining, just me being an outside linebacker they need you locked in different areas on the defensive side of the ball instead of just being in one position," said Wyatt.
Being inside the state has been interesting in Wyatt's recruitment as both Vanderbilt and Tennessee remain to be top schools in his recruitment.
"I mean I feel like it's home when I come up here. Everywhere I been especially Vandy to, being an in-state kid they treat me with love, a lot of love. They treat my family here and they treat them like they're their own."
The coaches had many drills, but one stood out during practice for the talented prospect.
"It was good just seeing the competition and how iron sharpens iron to see the one-on-ones and how the coaches take one of them and coach them."
What stands out to Wyatt is the support they have for their athletes not only on the field, but off the field as well.
"The love and just the culture they have. They support their kids on and off the field, they aren't just on the field coaches."
Coach Chop Harbin is the position coach for Wyatt. Wyatt details having a conversation with Coach chop often.
"He reaches out every day, I talk to him mostly every day. Day and night." He talks to me mainly about how I've been and how my mental is, what I do in field work. He tells me stuff that I need to do to get better," said Wyatt.
Wyatt is being recruited for multiple positions which isn't the easiest thing to juggle. He has been training for all positions so he is prepared following hsi decision.
"To be honest, I train for all of them. One day I do DB, the next day I do wide receiver, speed work, and weight room. So I just go out and train between all of them."
The Volunteers have shared a pitch to him as the days grow longer as they attempt to pull him into the boat.
"Just go ahead and commit here. Go ahead and help them recruit especially with outside linebackers, really their defensive players."
He isn't ready to commit to a school during the spring as his timeline remains to be down the road from this season of 2025.
"I feel like I'm going to be committing sometime in the late summer. But if not then I'll commit early in the fall."
Wyatt will be taking official visits to five schools. He already has three dates set as he shares his dates with Vols On SI.
"Tennessee June 6th-8th, Vandy June 12th-15th, LSU May 30th-June 1st, and then Georgia and UNC I don't know yet."
Tennessee remains to be a top school as they are in the top two, however, Wyatt is not naming the other school as of this moment.
"Tennessee is in the top two. I cant say who the other team is."
He is looking into his official visit already as he is looking into the culture factor of schools.
"Really just the culture. You got to have my back, I got to have your back. Yoyugot to trust me, I got to trust you. So really just the culture and how they treat my family."
