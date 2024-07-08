Mapping Upcoming Decision Dates For Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers have the No. 15-ranked 2025 class with several important decisions on the horizon.
The Tennessee Volunteers have established an impressive recruiting standard under head coach Josh Heupel. They've never signed a class ranked outside the top 15 under Heupel, even in the 2022 cycle when he only had eleven months to develop relationships with prospective signees. They have the No. 15 class in the 2025 cycle, and they're looking to improve it over the next few weeks.
We've mapped out the upcoming decisions that Tennessee is waiting on over the next few weeks. Of course, there could always be surprise commitments out of the blue, but these are the ones on the calendar.
Travis Smith, WR - July 13
Westlake High School wide receiver Travis Smith logged 37 receptions for 608 yards and eight touchdowns during his junior season. His 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame, impressive body control, and ball skills have attracted major SEC programs within the southern footprint. He's set to decide between Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Tennessee. The Volunteers seem to have momentum after the summer slate of official visits. Smith ranks as the No. 78 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Christian Gass, LB - July 20
Eastside High School linebacker Christian Gass has been a riser on the national recruiting scene these past few months. He'll decide between Georgia, Tennessee, and USC later this month: the 6-foot-2.5, 220-pounder logged 68 tackles, 11 for loss, and two sacks during his junior season. This battle feels like it will come down to Georgia vs. Tennessee, though we'll see how things play out over the next few weeks. He ranks as the No. 225 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Lagonza Hayward, S - July 27
Toombs County High School safety Lagonza Hayward was a public Volunteer lean before his official visit process. Since there have been plenty of twists and turns at the top of his recruitment, he'll decide between Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The Vols were his first scholarship offer, and they have spent the longest building a relationship with him. Hayward ranks as the No. 95 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Juan Gaston, OT - August 2
Westlake High School offensive tackle Juan Gaston is one of the biggest recruits, both figuratively and literally, left on the board. He measures 6-foot-7 and 360 pounds, an NFL frame carried by a rising high school senior. He's set to decide between Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The in-state Bulldogs have most of the momentum here, but Gaston has spent a long time building a relationship with Tennessee. Gaston ranks as the No. 187 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
David Sanders Jr., OT - August 17
Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. is the top uncommitted prospect in the country. Sanders narrowed his recruitment to Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Tennessee earlier this week, with his commitment date a month out. It appears that it's an Ohio State vs. Tennessee battle at the top, but there's plenty of time for things to shift at the last minute. Sanders ranks as the No. 2 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
