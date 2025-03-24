Volunteer Country

Mississippi State Bulldogs Commit Kennedy "UNO" Green Previews Tennessee Visit

Mississippi State Bulldogs 2027 safety commit Kennedy UNO Green is set to visit the Tennessee Volunteers on April 9th. He previews his visit with VOLS On SI.

Caleb Sisk

Mississippi State Bulldogs commit Kennedy “UNO” Green in an exposure game
Mississippi State Bulldogs commit Kennedy “UNO” Green in an exposure game / Kennedy Green (Instagram)
The Tennessee Volunteers have been hosting many of the nation's most intriguing prospects regardless of class. This includes one of the nation's top 2027 safeties.

On April 9th the Vols are expected to host Mississippi State safety commit Kennedy "UNO" Green from Douglas County High School in the state of Georgia. Green has been committed to the Bulldogs since November 24th, 2024.

Green caught up with Vols On SI to preview his Tennessee visit which is weeks away.

"On my visit, I just want to see how I am treated," Green stated to Vols On SI. "I am also looking forward to how all the coaches teach their players."

Green is already looking forward to meeting one of the Vols' coaches. The coach he is most interested in connecting with is Tim Banks. Banks is the defensive coordinator for the Volunteers and he recently signed an extension with the Vols.

"I can’t wait to meet Coach Tim Banks to see how he develops his players and his coaching skill," Green said.

There are a few things the talented athlete is looking for on his visit.

"Just the whole culture of Rocky Top and definitely good defensive guys coming out of this program stands out. I am also looking into how serious education is taken and how intense the guys are," Green said.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

