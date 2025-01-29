USC Trojans Pushing To Flip SEC Commit Safety Kennedy Green
2027 cornerback Kennedy Green is committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the USC Trojans are making a strong case to flip the commitment of the young defensive back.
Green is taking his time and still exploring other schools. One of the programs the young cornerback is interested in is the USC Trojans. USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and the staff have been working hard to bring in big recruits.
Green spoke to 247Sports about why he likes the USC Trojans, and how he is not letting his commitment stop him from pursuing other schools.
"I definitely still want to explore the recruiting process more for me and my mom because it comes and goes. I want to cherish it, like every moment that I'm in it even though I'm committed," Green told 247Sports. "I still want to go to different schools, go to different states, like this is my second time being in California. So, with the recruiting process, I get to go all over the country. I definitely want to keep exploring."
Green visited the Trojans for the Nov. 16 matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. USC won the game 28-20. This was the same weekend Green received an offer from USC.
"I went up there for the Nebraska game, and I was loving USC. I was loving it. So just to get offered by them going up there, that was great. It was just so many emotions built up,” Green told 247Sports. “I ran out of his office and the first person I went to was my mom. And was like, 'Mom just got USC,' and that was just a good moment for everybody."
USC does not have any commits yet for the class of 2027 but currently has the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation for the 2026 class. The Trojans have yet to get a commitment from a safety in the 2026 recruiting class. In the class of 2025, four-star safety Alex Graham headlines a group that also includes three-star safety commits Kendarius Reddick and Steve Miller.
Green elaborated on USC’s culture being a reason why he is interested. Green also looks up to legendary USC safety, Troy Polamalu. Being a safety himself, Green admires Polamalu and it would be a big opportunity to play for the same program.
MORE: Las Vegas Raiders' Pete Carroll To Teach Class For USC Trojans While Coaching in NFL
MORE: USC Trojans To Land Elite Linebacker AJ Tuitele Over Texas Longhorns?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders NCAA Violation: USC Trojans Decommit Julian Lewis
"The way the culture of it is. [There's] a lot of legends who went to USC. One of the legends I look up to is Troy Polamalu with us both playing safety, that hybrid linebacker type spot. I definitely like that," he said.
USC early enrollee freshman defensive back, James Johnson is a former teammate of Green’s. Green explained that Johnson speaks highly of USC, which makes him excited about the school. When Green visited USC, he spent time with Johnson. Johnson was the first person outside of his mom that he texted after he received an offer.
"I had a kid from my team commit to USC, [James Johnson] and every time he comes back, he showed how much love [USC] showed him so just anticipating me getting all that love and stuff like that. That's what really made me love USC," Green told 247Sports. “He was like, 'That's good.... we got to keep getting you up here.' I was like, 'I'm definitely coming back.' I'm definitely trying to come back for the spring, come back to a couple more games."
Green is from Georgia and it would be a big cross-country move, but that would not stop him from flipping his commitment to USC.
Green has received 17 offers, some notable schools being Nebraska, Florida State, West Virginia, Missouri, and Kentucky.
USC's defense that D'Anton Lynn has built in one season is enticing, as is the addition of linebackers coach Rob Ryan. Green is a young player who has time to truly make his final decision, but the Trojans are making a strong push to flip the 2027 defensive back.
MORE: NFL Analyst Calls Chad Bowden, USC Trojans Hire 'Fascinating'
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterbacks Jayden Maiava, Husan Longstreet NIL Valuations
MORE: Reggie Bush Reveals Biggest Changes Needed In USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Offense
MORE: No. 1 Cornerback Recruit Duvay Williams Commit To USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs?