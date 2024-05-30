Nic Moore Schedules Tennessee Official Visit
2025 four-star offensive lineman Nic Moore (Dandridge, Tenn.) Has become a major target for the Tennessee Volunteers.
Jefferson County High School offensive lineman Nic Moore has ascended up the national radar after his junior season. The Tennessee Volunteers waited a while to ramp up their interest in the in-state target, but they offered him at the beginning of the month and got him in town for their annual "865 Live" event.
He holds 11 offers from some top programs across the country and had official visits lined up with Vanderbilt and West Virginia heading into the 865 Live trip. He quickly scheduled an official visit with the Tennessee Volunteers for the weekend of June 20.
Moore ranks as the No. 313 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Tennessee already has a commitment from Elgin High School offensive lineman Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro and hopes to add more along the interior.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
Other Tennessee News:
- Travis Smith Jr Sets Commitment Date
- George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
- Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.