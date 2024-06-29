Shekai Mills-Knight Narrows Recruitment
2025 three-star running back Shekai Mills-Knight (Chattanooga, Tenn.) has cut his recruitment to eight schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers.
Baylor School running back Shekai Mills-Knight is one of the top backs in the southeast for the 2025 cycle. He ranks as the No. 471 prospect in the entire class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings, after an extremely productive junior season.
Mills-Knight is one of Tennessee's top priorities in this class, as they want to pair another running back with Buford High School commit Justin Baker. Mills-Knight is entering decision mode after a recent stretch of official visits and cut his recruitment to eight schools on Saturday. Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Tennessee will continue competing for his services with a decision pending.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
