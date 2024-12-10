Sidney Walton Details Decision To Sign With Tennessee Football
Tennessee football gains a new safety to their loaded defensive back room.
Tennessee signed many players last Wednesday during early signing day. One of the commits to sign to Tennessee was Sidney Walton.
Walton is a three-star safety from Moody, Alabama. He committed to the Vols in the offseason and never looked back.
Walton caught up with Tennessee on SI about signing with Tennessee.
“It means the world to be a Volunteer, just to be a part of a winning program with an amazing culture and amazing coaches is an experience only a few get, it truly is a blessing for me to be in the position I’m in and it’s going to mean even more when I can contribute to the team being better.”
He is extremely excited to join the Vols, but what is he most excited about? “I’m most excited just to get accustomed to the speed of the game, and just to compete and get better every day and I’m really excited to work my way to the top.”
He has a message to Vol fans who are interested in his journey. “My message to Vol nation is to be ready for the growth Tennessee will see with this 2025 class and thank you all for your support.”
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Can Tennessee Football Hang On To Travis Smith Jr?
- SEC Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Mark Stoops Undoes 12 Years of Progress
- College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Rise?
- LOOK: Tennessee Basketball Unveils 'Dark Mode' Uniforms for Syracuse Matchup
- Tennessee Volunteers Are Hopeful To Keep David Sanders Jr. Committed Ahead Of Early Signing Day
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Darrion Smith Set To Finalize Decision Between Tennessee And Auburn
- Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Named New Kennesaw State Head Coach
- Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports