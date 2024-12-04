Signing Day: Joakim Dodson Signs with Tennessee
Joakim Dodson signs with Tennessee. He was committed to Tennessee before signing.
Tennessee has gained a signature from one of their in-state commitments.
This signature comes as Joakim Dodson puts pen to post and officially signs with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Dodson attends Baylor High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He is a four-star wide receiver and has been committed to the Vols for a long time.
He committed to the Vols on February 10th, 2024 over Ole Miss, Missouri, Cincinnati, and many more. The 6-foot 185-pound frame spoke highly of Kelsey Pope before committing to the Vols and has not looked back since.
