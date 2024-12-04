Volunteer Country

Signing Day: Joakim Dodson Signs with Tennessee

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee has gained a signature from one of their in-state commitments.

This signature comes as Joakim Dodson puts pen to post and officially signs with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Dodson attends Baylor High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He is a four-star wide receiver and has been committed to the Vols for a long time.

He committed to the Vols on February 10th, 2024 over Ole Miss, Missouri, Cincinnati, and many more. The 6-foot 185-pound frame spoke highly of Kelsey Pope before committing to the Vols and has not looked back since.

Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.

