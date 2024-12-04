Signing Day: Sidney Walton Signs with Tennessee Football
Sidney Walton signs with the Tennessee Volunteers. He was committed to Tennessee before signing on Wednesday.
In this story:
Sidney Walton signs with the Tennessee Volunteers. He was committed to Tennessee before signing on Wednesday.
Tennessee has landed a big signature out of the state of Alabama.
This signature comes from Safety commit and the newest signee Sidney Walton. Walton is a three-star safety from Moody, Alabama, and attends Moody High School.
The Moody High School safety committed to the Vols back on April 18th, 2024 over Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, and many more.
Walton is 6-foot-2 185 pounds and will be a key piece in the future for Willie Martinez’s defensive back room.
Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Can Tennessee Football Hang On To Travis Smith Jr?
- SEC Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Mark Stoops Undoes 12 Years of Progress
- College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Rise?
- LOOK: Tennessee Basketball Unveils 'Dark Mode' Uniforms for Syracuse Matchup
- Tennessee Volunteers Are Hopeful To Keep David Sanders Jr. Committed Ahead Of Early Signing Day
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Darrion Smith Set To Finalize Decision Between Tennessee And Auburn
- Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Named New Kennesaw State Head Coach
- Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports
Follow Our Website
Published