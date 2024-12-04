Volunteer Country

Signing Day: Sidney Walton Signs with Tennessee Football

Sidney Walton signs with the Tennessee Volunteers. He was committed to Tennessee before signing on Wednesday.

Caleb Sisk

Sidney Walton on official visit to Tennessee
Sidney Walton on official visit to Tennessee /
In this story:

Sidney Walton signs with the Tennessee Volunteers. He was committed to Tennessee before signing on Wednesday.

Tennessee has landed a big signature out of the state of Alabama.

This signature comes from Safety commit and the newest signee Sidney Walton. Walton is a three-star safety from Moody, Alabama, and attends Moody High School.

The Moody High School safety committed to the Vols back on April 18th, 2024 over Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, and many more.

Walton is 6-foot-2 185 pounds and will be a key piece in the future for Willie Martinez’s defensive back room.

Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting