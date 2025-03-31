Tennessee Football Commit Faizon Brandon Confirms Spring Visit Following Elite 11
Tennessee Volunteers QB Commit Faizon Brandon is set to visit Tennessee again multiple times. He shares some dates along with what he looks to improve.
Tennessee Volunteers QB commit Faizon Brandon participated in an Elite 11 camp in Gainesville, Georgia. He stood out in front of everyone, even being invited to the national camp which will take place later on in the recruiting cycle.
The five-star Grimsley High School QB commit caught up with Vols On SI following his dominant performance to recap his Elite 11 camp as well as preview some exciting Vols information.
"I feel pretty good," Brandon said. "I've been seeing it for a while when I was growing up so it's been a pleasure being able to be invited to the finals and play in what I dreamed of."
Brandon has improved since he camped at Elite 11 just a year ago to the present day. He explained what he thinks he has improved on the most.
"I would say the pocket movements, being urgent, being able to get back on the platform and make throws I believe that's been the best thing I've been trying to improve on."
He also wants to improve on a few more things before he gets to Tennessee.
"I would say, I would continue to get more comfortable, anticipate more throws, and become more of a leader for my team. Stuff like that."
Brandon is returning to Tennessee for another recruiting visit sooner than many may expect. Brandon is returning for a visit on April 5th which is next weekend.
"I'm down there next weekend."
He already has a plan in his mind of what he wants to do while up on the visit.
"Yeah you know, just recruiting, also getting a better relationship with coach. Just keep on recruiting the guys that come through."
Brandon is locked in with the Vols and has been a big help to the 2026 recruiting process. He is expected to be a key piece to the roster for years to come.
