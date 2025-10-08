Tennessee Offer Milton Standout 2028 DB Keelan Wonsley
Tennessee has sent an offer to a standout defensive back from Milton High School, Keelan Wonsley. It is his first major Power Four offer he has gotten and has officially pu thim on the radar. Wonsley reacted to the offer.
“I was shocked when I got the offer, and also excited at the same time. The head recruiter and head coach offered me,” said Wonsley.
Wonsley looks forward to building a relationship with the staff and getting to know the coaches more.
“As I get up to Knoxville more and I get older, my relationship with Coach Nez and ET will grow,” said Wonsley.
Wonsley was recently on campus a few weeks ago for a game day visit when the Vols hosted UAB. This is what he had to say about the game.
“I had a great experience at the Tennessee game day visit I took a few weeks ago. I enjoyed the atmosphere the most everybody is so dialed in to Tennessee football. I felt welcomed as soon as I got there,” said Wonsley. “The one thing that stuck out to me instantly was the environment. It’s super loud in the stadium. Everyone has high energy.”
Although it is very early in the 2028 cycle, the offer for Wonsley is huge especially with him playing for Milton. Tennessee has two defensive backs playing right now currently who starred for the Eagles and were major factors in Milton making program history and becoming two-time state champions for the first time ever. Those players are Dylan Lewis and Tyler Redmond. Redmond has been one of the better true freshman defensive backs this season and has stepped up in a major way for the Vols with all the injuries. With their success, it has caught the eye of Wonsley.
“It’s great seeing them play so early, but it also sets a standard that I have to me to play on the next level.
It’s been a productive sophomore season thus far for Wonsley. He has been a key piece on defense for the Eagles, who are 6-1, and has only given up 4.25 points per game in their last four outings. Wonsley has 26 tackles and two passes defensed so far this season. However, that doesn’t tell the full story. Per MaxPreps, Wonsley is tied-12th in the state with four interceptions this season for the Eagles. To put it simply, he is a ballhawk and has great anticipation and ball skills when the ball is in the air. His elite ability with the ball in the air comes from youth football, when he is one of the best athletes in the state, playing both sides of the ball and being a major difference maker with the ball in his hands. It didn’t matter if he caught the ball, was running it, or was put on special teams returning kicks. He would always make impact plays, and you are seeing that early on his varsity career.
Here is a breakdown of his film.
Wonsley has strong upside and is only getting started as he continues to mature and hone his craft. The sky is the limit, and it won’t be long until more major programs from across the country are calling and sending him offers. Tennessee was the first, and it could go a long way in landing him in a few years.
