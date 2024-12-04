Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Attempting To Flip Jadon Perlotte From USC Trojans

Tennessee is in attempt to flip talented Georgia High School star Jadon Perlotte.

Caleb Sisk

Georgia prospect Jadon Perlotte is an immediate target for the Tennessee Volunteers.
Tennessee has been actively in attempt to flip a top ranked linebacker/edge rusher from the state of Georgia.

That recruit is Jadon Perlotte. Perlotte is a long term target for the Vols and is currently committed to USC. He currently attends Buford High School in Buford, Georgia and was a former Georgia Bulldogs commit.

Tennessee has been in the early of Perlotte and just hours away from could be a signing day moment for Perlotte the Vols have picked up momentum.

The Vols will fight to the end for Perlotte just like we reported for months now. Can the Vols finally convince Perlotte to pull the trigger and come to Knoxville?

Caleb Sisk
