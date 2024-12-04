Tennessee Volunteers Attempting To Flip Jadon Perlotte From USC Trojans
Tennessee is in attempt to flip talented Georgia High School star Jadon Perlotte.
In this story:
Tennessee has been actively in attempt to flip a top ranked linebacker/edge rusher from the state of Georgia.
That recruit is Jadon Perlotte. Perlotte is a long term target for the Vols and is currently committed to USC. He currently attends Buford High School in Buford, Georgia and was a former Georgia Bulldogs commit.
Tennessee has been in the early of Perlotte and just hours away from could be a signing day moment for Perlotte the Vols have picked up momentum.
The Vols will fight to the end for Perlotte just like we reported for months now. Can the Vols finally convince Perlotte to pull the trigger and come to Knoxville?
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Can Tennessee Football Hang On To Travis Smith Jr?
- SEC Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Mark Stoops Undoes 12 Years of Progress
- College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Rise?
- LOOK: Tennessee Basketball Unveils 'Dark Mode' Uniforms for Syracuse Matchup
- Tennessee Volunteers Are Hopeful To Keep David Sanders Jr. Committed Ahead Of Early Signing Day
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Darrion Smith Set To Finalize Decision Between Tennessee And Auburn
- Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Named New Kennesaw State Head Coach
- Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports
Follow Our Website
Published