Tristen Keys Commits to LSU Tigers Over Tennessee Volunteers
Tristen Keys announces his commitment to the LSU Tigers over the Tennessee Volunteers
Tristen keys has made his decision long before expected, and the LSU Tigers are the school of choice. The top college football wide receiver recruit recently visited the Tennessee Volunteers before committing to the LSU Tigers.
The five-star recruit is expected to pursue five-star Vols QB commit Faizon Brandon who has been committed to the Tennessee Volunteers since August and has been content with his decision. Keys was considered a Volunteers lean even earlier this morning as the decision comes as a shock to many including Vols fans across the nation.
Keys was the top target at the position and fans can expect the Vols to still pus for the talented prospect.
