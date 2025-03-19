Volunteer Country

What Does Tristen Keys LSU Commitment Mean for Tennessee Vols Commit Faizon Brandon

What does Tristen Keys LSU Tigers commitment mean for Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon

Caleb Sisk

Faizon Brandon on his Tennessee visit
Faizon Brandon on his Tennessee visit / imjust.faizon_
In this story:

The LSU Tigers landed the commitment of Tristen Keys on Wednesday evening. The talented wide receiver is currently rated a five-star across the recruiting sites and was even considered a Tennessee Football lean coming out of his visit with the Volunteers earlier this month.

He made it clear that he was looking to commit later this year following official visits that he scheduled. Keys was Faizon Brandon's No. 1 target remaining at the wide receiver position as the talented QB has been peer recruiting the wide receiver.

LSU has also been targeting Brandon alongside Alabama despite his commitment to Tennessee in August. Keys expressed the relationship he had with Brandon late in 2024 with Vols on SI. “I think we would be a great duo, I’ve caught some great passes from him before at future 50 and every ball was completed. Just knowing Fazion can spin the ball and me having that relationship with him is a big thing.”

The Tigers are expected to come at Brandon hard with Keys being the center point of the pitch.

