Former Record Holder Reacts to Tennessee Vols' Karlyn Pickens Record Breaking Pitch
Tennessee Volunteers softball star Karlyn Pickens broke Monica Abbott's fastest pitch record on Monday. Following the pitch, Abbott shares her honest reaction.
Karlyn Pickens made national history on Monday night after her pitch broke former Tennessee Volunteers star Monica Abbott. Pickens pitch reached 78.2 MPH on Monday night against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Pickens is in her third season with the Vols and has been the ACE pitcher.
While many people shared their reactions, none were more heartfelt than Abbott's comments following the pitch that broke her college softball record.
"This is Game changing and just took the game of softball to the next level! Incredible," Abbott said.
