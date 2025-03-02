WWE Star and Former Tennessee Volunteer Bianca Belair Wins Shot to Fight For WWE Women's Championship
Former Volunteers track and field star wins the opportunity to fight at WrestleMania for the championship.
A former Tennessee Volunteers track and field star made headlines on Saturday night.
Bianca Blair Crawford, AKA Bianca Belair, took part in the WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber match against five other competitors. After entering the match third, she fought her way to victory.
This isn’t just any victory, she will now take on either Iyo Sky or Rhea Ripley at WWE’s most prized pay-per-view WrestleMania at a shot for the WWE women’s championship.
Belair pinned former champion Liv Morgan for her victory on Saturday.
The former Volunteer has won multiple championships in the past. She is rumored to be fighting Ripley for the championship in a match that many fans are drooling over. The two powerhouses would make for an instant classic at the grandest stage in pro wrestling.
Belair is one of the most unique wrestlers which gives many fans a reason to cheer for her, while Tennessee fans make it a point to cheer for the former Vols star.
