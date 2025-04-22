Lady Vols Are No. 1 in NCAA Softball
A new leader has emerged in the world of college softball—and it's wearing orange and white.
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers have officially claimed the No. 1 national ranking, a testament to their dominance on both sides of the diamond.
Tennessee has remained a perennial contender—and now, they’re the team everyone is chasing.
Tennessee’s success this season has been powered by elite performances from its core stars—none bigger than in the circle. Karlyn Pickens has been electric. The sophomore sensation holds the record for the fastest pitch in NCAA softball history at 78 mph and has overwhelmed opposing hitters all season. Her low ERA, high strikeout totals, and command of the game earned her First-Team honors from both Softball America and D1Softball, along with national recognition as one of the top pitchers in the country.
She’s been complemented by fellow ace Payton Gottshall, who also received All-America recognition and has provided clutch innings in high-pressure matchups. Together, Pickens and Gottshall form one of the most feared one-two punches in college softball. Both pitchers were named among the Top 26 Finalists for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year—a testament to their individual dominance and team impact.
Offensively, the Lady Vols are led by the ever-reliable Kiki Milloy, a standout in the outfield and a force at the plate. Milloy earned First-Team All-American honors in 2023. Tennessee’s climb to the top hasn’t come without challenges.
The Lady Vols have faced—and defeated—multiple top-10 opponents this season, including key victories in SEC play that solidified their claim to the No. 1 spot. Their ability to rise to the occasion against elite competition has become the hallmark of a team built for a deep postseason run.
The Lady Vols now lead one of the most competitive national polls in recent memory, filled with power programs and surging upstarts. Here's how the full Top 25 stacks up this week:
1. Tennessee 37-9 (6)
2. Texas A&M 39-6 (1)
3. Texas 41-6 (3)
4. Florida State 40-6 (4)
5. Oklahoma 39-5 (2)
6. Arkansas 34-9 (5)
7. Oregon 41-5 (10)
8. Florida 39-10 (11)
9. UCLA 41-7 (7)
10. South Carolina 34-11 (8)
11. Texas Tech 36-10 (14)
12. LSU 36-10 (9)
13. Arizona 37-9 (12)
14. Alabama 31-18 (18)
15. Clemson 37-12 (15)
16. Stanford 32-9 (17)
17. Ohio State 37-10-1 (20)
18. Virginia Tech 37-7 (13)
19. Ole Miss 33-12 (19)
20. Mississippi State 33-14 (16)
21. Duke 34-14 (19)
22. Nebraska 33-11 (22)
23. Virginia 33-14 (24)
24. GCU 37-6 (25)
25. Florida Atlantic (FAU) 38-9 (NR)
Looking Ahead
With just a few weeks left before the NCAA Tournament begins, Tennessee will carry not only the top ranking but the weight of expectation. If the season so far is any indication, the Lady Vols are not just ready—they’re hungry. They’ve earned the crown. Now, they’ll fight to keep it all the way to Oklahoma City.
