Fans React to Kim Caldwell's Tennessee Volunteers Extension

Kim Caldwell earns a Tennessee Lady Volunteers coaching extension after a successful first season in the Orange and White

Caleb Sisk

Mar 5, 2025; Greenville, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell during the fourth quarter of the Southeastern Conference Women's Basketball Tournament game with Texas A&M at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2025; Greenville, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell during the fourth quarter of the Southeastern Conference Women's Basketball Tournament game with Texas A&M at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell earned an extension following her first season after leading the Vols back into the top 25 and into the Sweet Sixteen in March Madness. Tennessee has quickly learned to love Caldwell as the fans celebrate her extension on social media.

One fan said, "WOOHOO!!! YAY!!!!! I CAN'T WAIT TILL NEXT SEASON!!!"

Another Vols fan said, "Well deserved! The Lady Vols about to be back on top"

"I’ll admit I was a little skeptical at the beginning of the season but I whole heartedly agree with the extension," one fan admitted.

"This is great. Coach Kim truly brought excitement (and success!) back to the program," said a fan.

Caleb Sisk
