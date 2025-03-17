Fans React to Tennessee Womens Basketball's Seeding in March Madness
Tennessee was awarded the 5th seed in the Birmingham Region, they will take on the South Florida Bulls on Friday.
Tennessee is set for March Madness as they take on the USF Bulls on Friday. Tennessee is part of the Birmingham Regional, paired up with the Ohio State Buckeyes who is the 4th seed and a possible matchup in the second round.
Fans have already shared their reactions online.
One fan said, "Alright ladies. Not too bad of a bracket."
Another fan added, "Bad bracket for the Ladys, I think."
"It’s time to show up and show out. Let’s get it," a fan said.
