Volunteer Country

Fans React to Tennessee Womens Basketball's Seeding in March Madness

Tennessee was awarded the 5th seed in the Birmingham Region, they will take on the South Florida Bulls on Friday.

Caleb Sisk

Mar 6, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; Tennessee Lady Vols guard Samara Spencer (7) brings the ball up court against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Mar 6, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; Tennessee Lady Vols guard Samara Spencer (7) brings the ball up court against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Tennessee was awarded the 5th seed in the Birmingham Region, they will take on the South Florida Bulls on Friday.

Tennessee is set for March Madness as they take on the USF Bulls on Friday. Tennessee is part of the Birmingham Regional, paired up with the Ohio State Buckeyes who is the 4th seed and a possible matchup in the second round.

Fans have already shared their reactions online.

One fan said, "Alright ladies. Not too bad of a bracket."

Another fan added, "Bad bracket for the Ladys, I think."

"It’s time to show up and show out. Let’s get it," a fan said.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Women's Basketball