Volunteer Country

GameDay Predictions: Tennessee Lady Volunteers vs LSU Tigers

Tennessee takes on the LSU Tigers with a chance at redemption.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee guard Samara Spencer (7) is defended by LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson (4) during a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and LSU at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.
Tennessee guard Samara Spencer (7) is defended by LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson (4) during a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and LSU at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee takes on the LSU Tigers with a chance at redemption.

Tennessee is set for a rematch with the LSU Tigers after dropping the first game in the series earlier this year. The Vols only lost the first game by two points. The Tigers will look to finish the Vols early.

Tennessee on SI shared their predictions for the intriguing rematch.

Caleb Sisk: Lady Vols 86, LSU 82

“Tennessee came up short earlier in the season against the LSU Tigers. This game was extremely close as they were only defeated by two points. They will get their revenge today after defeating the UConn Huskies earlier in the week. Tennessee is entering this game with plenty of momentum to get them over the hump. The Vols survive LSU late.”

Jonathan Williams: LSU 70, Tennessee 65

“Tennessee is coming off of a massive win and a needed one at that, but they are up against another tough test on Sunday afternoon. LSU has lost just one game this season and that was to No. 2 South Carolina. With this game being on the road too for Tennessee, it makes finding a win against the Tigers that much more difficult. I think the Volunteers to make this one a four-quarter ball game, but ultimately the Tigers are the ones that come out on top.”

Tanner Johnson: LSU 80, Lady Vols 76

“The Lady Vols are coming off their best win of the season, but it would be a lot to ask of them to knock off LSU too. They will put up a great effort, but come up short again against a top-10 team.”

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Women's Basketball