How to Watch: Tennessee vs South Florida in March Madness Opener

Tennessee and South Florida are set to play in their first March madness test on Friday night.,

Mar 6, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; Tennessee Lady Vols guard Talaysia Cooper (55) looks on during free throw in the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Tennessee is set to see South Florida in the first matchup on Friday night as the Vols look to get their first college basketball national tournament win under first-year head coach Kim Caldwell. The South Florida Bulls have been a popular upset pick for many as many have labeled them as the best 12-seed team in the tournament.

All questions will be answered when the Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the South Florida Bulls tip off in the NCAA Tournament. You can find all viewing details below.

How To Watch

• Gameday: Friday, March 21st
• Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
• March Madness: Round of 64 (First Round)
• TV: ESPN
• Stream: ESPN App
• Location: Schottenstein Center (Columbus, Ohio)

