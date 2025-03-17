Initial Reaction to Tennessee Lady Volunteers March Madness Path
Tennessee and South Florida will play in the first round of the Birmingham Region
Tennessee has learned their fate as they will take on South Florida on Saturday as part of their first tournament game in March Madness. They will take place in the Birmingham Region. Tennessee is 22-9 so far this season, as they were an early exit in the SEC Tournament, only winning one game.
The full field is below.
1. Texas vs 16. High Point/William & Marry
8. Illinois vs 9. Creighton
5. Tennessee vs 12. South Florida
4. Ohio State vs 13. Montana State
6. Michigan vs 11. Iowa State/Princeton
3. Notre Dame vs. SFA
7. Louisville vs 10. Nebraska
2. TCU vs 15. FDU
Tennessee's path is a weird one, it could be much worse but also much better. They will have a tough second round matchup if they defeat the tough 12th seeded South Florida Bulls as they will likely be paired with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Coach Kim Caldwell will have to get her team ready as it will be a tough road ahead.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Fans React to Tennessee Signee Amari Evans Being Ejected
- Who Tennessee Volunteers Need to Win to Earn Top Seed in March Madness Bracket
- WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Mic'd Up During Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel's Comments Regarding Tennessee's Center Battle
- Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Final Score - Vols Pitch Combined No-Hitter
- Tennessee's Rickey Gibson at Spring Practice After Transfer Portal Announcement
- Tennessee Volunteer a Dark Horse to Win MLB Rookie of the Year with LA Angels
- Vols Coach Josh Heupel Comments on George MacIntyre's First Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel Shares Honest Statement on Having a Young Roster This Football Season
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill