Initial Reaction to Tennessee Lady Volunteers March Madness Path

Tennessee and South Florida will play in the first round of the Birmingham Region

Tennessee's Zee Spearman (11) and Avery Strickland (13) celebrate after Spearman scores on an assist from Strickland during an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee has learned their fate as they will take on South Florida on Saturday as part of their first tournament game in March Madness. They will take place in the Birmingham Region. Tennessee is 22-9 so far this season, as they were an early exit in the SEC Tournament, only winning one game.

The full field is below.

1. Texas vs 16. High Point/William & Marry
8. Illinois vs 9. Creighton

5. Tennessee vs 12. South Florida
4. Ohio State vs 13. Montana State

6. Michigan vs 11. Iowa State/Princeton
3. Notre Dame vs. SFA

7. Louisville vs 10. Nebraska
2. TCU vs 15. FDU

Tennessee's path is a weird one, it could be much worse but also much better. They will have a tough second round matchup if they defeat the tough 12th seeded South Florida Bulls as they will likely be paired with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Coach Kim Caldwell will have to get her team ready as it will be a tough road ahead.

