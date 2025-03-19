Volunteer Country

Tennessee Lady Volunteers Fans React to New NCAA Tournament Shoes

Tennessee Lady Volunteers fans share their online reactions to the Lady Vols' newest shoe addition ahead of Friday's game against South Florida

Caleb Sisk

Mar 5, 2025; Greenville, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell greets Tennessee guard Kaniya Boyd (4) coming off the court during the fourth quarter of the Southeastern Conference Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

College Basketball fans are set to get their yearly dose of madness as the NCAA Tournament is officially underway for both men and women. The Tennessee Lady Vols are set for their first game against the South Florida Bulls who have been labeled as the most dangerous 12th seed in the bracket.

Tennessee is debuting some new shoes for the tournament which adds some spice to their already versatile wardrobe. Fans have started to react to the shoes ahead of round one.

"Wear the black unis with some blue trim and orange inlay," one fan said.

Another fan said, "Those are sweet."

Another fan showed their excitement by saying, "Frrrreeeeeeesssshhh"

Tennessee and South Florida will tip off at 8:00 PM EST on Friday night.

