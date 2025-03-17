Tennessee Womens Basketball Learns March Madness Fate
Tennessee will play South Florida in the first round of their March Madness slate in the Region.
Tennessee has made the big dance as they will be playing South Florida in the Birmingham Region. They were awarded the 5th seed and will play on Friday in the first game of their tournament slate.
The lady Vols currently hold a 22-9 overall record and only won a single game in the Womens SEC Tournament, dropping a game to the Vanderbilt Commodores. This will be coach Kim Caldwell's first March Madness tournament with the Lady Volunteers... many expect this to be the first of many after a great first year in the Orange and White.
