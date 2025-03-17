Volunteer Country

Tennessee Womens Basketball Learns March Madness Fate

Tennessee will play South Florida in the first round of their March Madness slate in the Region.

Caleb Sisk

Mar 5, 2025; Greenville, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell looks at Tennessee forward Jillian Hollingshead (53) celebrating during the fourth quarter of the Southeastern Conference Women's Basketball Tournament game with Texas A&M at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2025; Greenville, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell looks at Tennessee forward Jillian Hollingshead (53) celebrating during the fourth quarter of the Southeastern Conference Women's Basketball Tournament game with Texas A&M at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Tennessee will play South Florida in the first round of their March Madness slate in the Region.

Tennessee has made the big dance as they will be playing South Florida in the Birmingham Region. They were awarded the 5th seed and will play on Friday in the first game of their tournament slate.

The lady Vols currently hold a 22-9 overall record and only won a single game in the Womens SEC Tournament, dropping a game to the Vanderbilt Commodores. This will be coach Kim Caldwell's first March Madness tournament with the Lady Volunteers... many expect this to be the first of many after a great first year in the Orange and White.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published |Modified
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Women's Basketball