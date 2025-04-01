Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament

The Lady Vols nearly broke another viewership record in the NCAA Tournament.



The 2.9 million average viewership and 3.6 million viewer peak of Tennessee-Texas was the third-most-watched Sweet 16 game on record.



➡️ https://t.co/O7Z5fgaINk https://t.co/ULMCtiRtgW pic.twitter.com/8J0lQ9jFa6