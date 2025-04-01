Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
The Tennessee Volunteers women's basketball team nearly made history during the NCAA tournament.
The Tennessee Volunteers women's basketball team had their season come to an end during the sweet sixteen round of the NCAA tournament against the Texas Longhorns. Despite the disappointing end, the Volunteers put up some staggering numbers and nearly broke a tournament record.
During the tournament, Tennessee averaged 2.9 million viewers and 3.6 million viewer peak of Tennessee-Texas was the third-most-watched Sweet 16 game on record. 684,000 people tuned in to watch the Lady Vols beat South Florida. That was the second most-watched first-round game played on a weekday on record.
Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell has agreed to a one-year contract extension that will take her through the 2029-30 season, the school announced Monday. The extension added on to the four-year deal she signed with the program last year when she was hired. Caldwell had been making $750,000 annually, based on the terms of the contract she received when she was hired last year.
The Texas Longhorns, who the Volunteers lost to in the sweet sixteen, will be playing the South Carolina Gamecocks this Friday to decide who gets to play in the national championship. An impressive season for Caldwell this year as her team played in a loaded conference and managed to finish with a 24-10 record.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Picture of Tennessee Volunteers Freshman Goes Viral
- Lagonza Hayward Explains Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
- NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Odds, Tennessee Has Sixth Best Odds
- Jake Merklinger Is Looking to Help George MacIntyre Throughout His Freshman Season
- Jay Bilas Says Tennessee Volunteers Not a Title Contender in NCAA Tournament
- Tennessee Basketball March Madness Predictions
- Tennessee Volunteers Jump to No. 1 Overall in Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
- Initial Reaction to Tennessee Basketball's March Madness Path
- Two Tennessee Volunteers Named All-SEC Tournament Team
- Tennessee Volunteers Not a College Football Playoff Contender