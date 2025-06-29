CBS Sports analyst puts Texas Tech in Top 10 ahead of 2025-26 season
Coming off an impressive run to the Elite 8 last season, the Red Raiders are projected to be right back in the championship hunt this season.
Although Texas Tech lost key contributors like Darrion Williams, Chance McMillian, and Elijah Hawkins, head coach Grant McCasland supplemented those losses via the transfer portal. Key transfer portal additions include Donovan Atwell (UNCG), Josiah Moseley (Villanova), LeJuan Watts (Washington State), Tyeree Bryan (Santa Clara), and Luke Bamgboye (VCU).
In addition to the transfer portal haul, the Red Raiders also return JT Toppin (reigning Big 12 Player of the Year) and Christian Anderson (10.6 ppg last season).
With most of the college basketball rosters set for next season, CBS Sports college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein released his updated top 10 teams heading into the 2025-26 season:
- Purdue
- Houston
- St. John's
- Florida
- Michigan
- UCLA
- BYU
- UConn
- Duke
- Texas Tech
Highlighting just how difficult the Red Raiders' schedule is, they'll face three (potentially four) teams in Rothstein's top 10, including Duke, BYU, Houston, and possibly Purdue in the Baha Mar Championship.
