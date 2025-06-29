Red Raider Review

CBS Sports analyst puts Texas Tech in Top 10 ahead of 2025-26 season

Chris Breiler

Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coming off an impressive run to the Elite 8 last season, the Red Raiders are projected to be right back in the championship hunt this season.

Although Texas Tech lost key contributors like Darrion Williams, Chance McMillian, and Elijah Hawkins, head coach Grant McCasland supplemented those losses via the transfer portal. Key transfer portal additions include Donovan Atwell (UNCG), Josiah Moseley (Villanova), LeJuan Watts (Washington State), Tyeree Bryan (Santa Clara), and Luke Bamgboye (VCU).

In addition to the transfer portal haul, the Red Raiders also return JT Toppin (reigning Big 12 Player of the Year) and Christian Anderson (10.6 ppg last season).

With most of the college basketball rosters set for next season, CBS Sports college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein released his updated top 10 teams heading into the 2025-26 season:

  1. Purdue
  2. Houston
  3. St. John's
  4. Florida
  5. Michigan
  6. UCLA
  7. BYU
  8. UConn
  9. Duke
  10. Texas Tech

Highlighting just how difficult the Red Raiders' schedule is, they'll face three (potentially four) teams in Rothstein's top 10, including Duke, BYU, Houston, and possibly Purdue in the Baha Mar Championship.

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

ESPN: Patrick Mahomes' performance against Baker Mayfield may never be matched

Texas Tech's Quinten Joyner ranked fifth among 2026 NFL Draft running backs

CBS Sports names 3 Big 12 teams as National Championship contenders

Texas Tech's Terrance Carter Jr. ranked No. 2 returning tight end in Big 12 by PFF

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball