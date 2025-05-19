Texas Tech Basketball: Social media reacts to Grant McCasland contract extension
The Texas Tech men's basketball program made news on Monday, as head coach Grant McCasland received a six-year contract extension through the 2030-31 season. Although no specifics have been released yet, reports suggest that the contract will make McCasland one of the highest paid head coaches in college basketball.
While his hire was initially met with some skepticism, McCasland has done an incredible job in his first two seasons in Lubbock. Not only has he led the Red Raiders to two consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, the 2024-25 campaign was also historic for the basketball program. Texas Tech tied a program record by receiving the No. 3 seed in the tournament and advanced to the Elite 8 for just the third time in program history. The Red Raiders spent five consecutive weeks in the AP Top 10 which set a new program record, and his combined record of 51-20 over the last two seasons is the best record of any TTU head coach in their first two seasons in program history.
Following the official announcement of the contract extension this afternoon, there were plenty of reactions on social media.
