2027 Texas-based five-star defensive line monster breaks down Texas Tech connection
Texas Tech has been in national news for the last month as its blueprint for success in college football has made waves. The Red Raiders have not been shy about spending money, chasing transfer portal targets, and increasing their recruiting efforts by competing against powerhouse schools for five-star-level talent. Not only have they changed their ways, but it is working. The Red Raiders have landed substantial starting-level talent in the transfer portal and secured the commitment of four- and five-star talent on the recruiting trail.
While the finances of recruiting do matter, forging strong relationships is still a major factor when a college coaching staff is trying to get a young athlete to buy into their program. Tech has been able to build a strong early relationship with a Texas-based five-star defensive lineman. Jalen Brewster of Cedar Hill (TX) had some very positive things to say about the Texas Tech coaching staff and how they recruited him.
"I have a great relationship with the Texas Tech coaches, they show me that I'm a top priority for them."- 5-star 2027 DL Jalen Brewster
Tech has also started prioritizing in-state talent and doing everything possible to keep those elite Texas players at home. With the buzz around Lubbock growing and high expectations amongst national sports pundits, head coach Joey McGuire could be on the precipice of changing the Tech football program for years to come. A lot to be excited about as a Red Raiders fanbase, and recruits are starting to take notice as well.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -