Big 12 coaches take jealous anonymous shots at Texas Tech's blueprint for success
Any time a college football program, or its staff, makes drastic changes to their way of operating, and those changes lead to success, other teams will take their shots. At the Big 12 Media Days, fellow Big 12 coaches, under conditions of anonymity, took some shots at the Texas Tech program; some were low, some were respectful, and some were just straight-up honest jealousy.
"...the best team money can buy"
"Childish"
"Jealous"
"Ridiculous"
"Awesome"
"If they don't win the Big 12, holy cow."
Tech has revamped its name, image, and likeness (NIL) program and used it to secure the number one-rated transfer portal class this season. They have also leaned into the revenue-sharing opportunity and used that to secure the commitment of top 10 offensive lineman Felix Ojo. These factors are sure to make Tech more competitive on the field and draw the ire of opposing programs off the field. Nobody wants to watch a competitor succeed at the level Tech has this off-season.
With McGuire at the helm, an aggressive general manager in James Blanchard, and the backing of a billionaire propping up their NIL funds, Tech looks like they are rising to the top of a wide-open Big 12. With this blueprint in place, they could become a favorite to win the conference for years to come. Haters are going to hate, and Tech is going to keep moving forward with their plans to become a nationally prominent program.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -