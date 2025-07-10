Red Raider Review

Deion Sanders discusses Texas Tech's portal success and recent spending spree

Jerred Johnson

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Deion Sanders is well known for speaking his mind and having open and frank discussions with the media. He has used the media to his advantage as a player and coach for years. Understanding the power, influence, and reach of the media has enabled Sanders to disseminate his story, ideas, and philosophies to the sports world with ease. Sometimes his take on the topic issues can cause some consternation, but Sanders does not seem to mind.

When Sanders took the stage at Big 12 media days, everyone knew he was going to cause some fireworks. One of the first things he discussed was the transfer portal and payments to transfer athletes and new recruits. The Big 12 has been making national news, mainly thanks to Texas Tech, because of their portal success and revenue-sharing contracts that have secured big-time recruits.

Deion is referring to Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire, who absolutely crushed the transfer portal this year. He landed 21 players, including a completely new defensive line that is ranked in the top five nationally. The availability of NIL funds certainly played a role in his success in the transfer portal and has also contributed to his recruiting success. Deion is a fan of the transfer portal and took his time on the stage to point out that he trailblazed the portal as a rebuilding tool. Texas Tech is following in his footsteps and has achieved considerable success as well.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire addresses the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Daysr. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

