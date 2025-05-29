EA Sports reveals first trailer for College Football 26 (WATCH)
The next installment of EA Sports' College Football is set to release this summer, with fans already rushing to pre-order. On Thursday, EA Sports released the first full trailer for College Football 2026, and it certainly generated some excitement.
For Texas Tech fans who intend to purchase the game, EA Sports added The Masked Rider as part of the pregame ritual for the Red Raiders. You can see The Masked Rider in the official trailer at the 00:30-second mark.
The newest version of the game aims to capture the unique environment of fall Saturdays on a college campus, along with some of the other unique traditions of college football.
Via EA Sports:
True College Football Gameplay
Prove your program belongs at the top with enhanced college football gameplay featuring new offensive and defensive mechanics. Experience new stunts and twists, then make dynamic substitutions when it counts. With over 2,700 new plays, 10,000 players, and over 300 real-world coaches with true-to-life schemes, this is the most authentic college football experience yet.
Over 300 Real World Coaches
Suit up for Ryan Day. Compete against Kirby Smart. Recruit as or against Dan Lanning. Go toe-to-toe with current coaches who bring distinctive playstyles to the field. Strategize like they would with their unique playbooks for a more authentic coaching experience.
More Like Saturday
Immerse yourself in ultimate game day atmospheres with more electrifying sights, sounds, and traditions. Feel the energy of new situation and stadium-specific music, fight songs, and dynamic commentary. Experience new presentation that reflects the importance of each game in the context of your season. Saddle up in Stillwater, hoist The Golden Egg, and raise the sword as the King of Turnovers at Coastal Carolina. We’re surrounding you with authentic, unrivaled school spirit so you always feel right at home.
Fans can head over to EA.com to pre-order the game now, which will be available on July 10, 2025, at 12 pm ET.
