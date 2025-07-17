Five-star explosive edge rusher favored to Georgia could be considering Texas Tech
Red Raider faithful, put LaDamion Guyton on your radar – this kid is the real deal. The 2027 edge rusher is currently Rivals’ top-ranked overall recruit, and for good reason. Guyton possesses the kind of explosive first step and relentless motor that give offensive tackles nightmares. While most analysts still favor Georgia, momentum is building for Texas Tech as a legitimate contender in his recruitment.
In today’s game, an elite edge rusher is worth his weight in gold. These guys wreck game plans, consistently pressure the quarterback, and create havoc in the backfield. Sacks, forced fumbles, QB hurries – these are the stats that define a dominant pass rusher, and Guyton has the potential to rack them up in bunches. A player like this instantly elevates a defense’s ceiling.
Landing Guyton would be a program-altering win for Texas Tech. It is not just about adding a five-star talent; it is about sending a message that the Red Raiders are serious about competing at the highest level. While the pull of a program like Georgia is undeniable, the opportunity to be the man in Lubbock, and potentially build a legacy, could be a powerful draw for this generational edge rusher.
