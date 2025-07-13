IMPACT: Could Texas Tech DL Lee Hunter be the best in college football?
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire went into last year's transfer portal recruiting cycle with a goal of revamping his defense. His vision for the 2025-2026 Red Raiders was one led by an elite defense. He surmised that a stout defense, paired with 6th year veteran quarterback Behren Morton, could push Texas Tech into Big 12 championship contention. It appears he was right, and many national college football analysts and fellow head coaches agree as well.
One of the most significant pieces that McGuire added was UCF transfer defensive lineman Lee Hunter. Hunter is a bear of a young man, standing 6 feet 4 inches and weighing in at 325 pounds. He has the power to bull rush offensive linemen and the surprising footwork to use leverage and NFL-ready moves to get around them as well. His size and talent have many experts crowning Hunter as one of the top five defensive linemen in college football. It is not a stretch to think that with a good start and some highlight games, he could become the top-rated defensive lineman in all of college football.
Hunter has a bevvy of elite defensive linemen with him at Texas Tech, which could bolster him as well. It will be very tough for opposing offenses to double-team anyone along the Tech defensive front. Coupled with top-tier linebacker play at the second level, you have a recipe for sheer domination. The Red Raider coaching staff built a blueprint, followed it, and is now eager to unleash their talented players on the Big 12. Fun times ahead in Lubbock.
