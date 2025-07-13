Patrick Mahomes in a dome? The Kansas City Chiefs' terrifyingly good idea
Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been an unstoppable force since joining the Kansas City Chiefs. The young gunslinger has already won three Super Bowls (2020, 2023, 2024) and added two NFL MVPs to his resume (2018, 2022). Mahomes and the Chiefs have been perennial Super Bowl contenders since he took over the starting role. Based on his stats and accolades, it doesn't appear that Mahomes needs any other advantages to continue his dominance of the NFL and his onslaught of the NFL record books. The Kansas City Chiefs organization disagrees.
Mahomes put up video game-like numbers while quarterbacking the Texas Tech Red Raiders. One advantage he had in Lubbock was playing on turf. Turf play speeds the game up and allows receivers to make more crisp and concise cuts, increasing the chances of separation from hapless defensive backs and linebackers. Mahomes used this to his advantage, utilizing his incredible accuracy to put the ball where his receivers would be, and not allowing defenders a chance to interfere with the passing game plan. The Chiefs want to give that advantage back to their star quarterback.
Putting Mahomes in a dome does two things: it removes the weather aspect and puts his speedy wideouts back on turf. Thinking about Kansas City speedster Xavier Worthy on turf with Mahomes throwing to him harkens me back to the St Louis Rams days of old. The Rams were known as "the fastest show on turf." They destroyed NFL offensive records on their way to a Super Bowl win in 2000 over the Tennessee Titans. If the Chiefs can pull off this dome dream, Mahomes could elevate his game even further than it already is. The Chiefs and Mahomes would revitalize their franchise, giving them a marked advantage over visiting teams.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -