Red Raider Review

Patrick Mahomes in a dome? The Kansas City Chiefs' terrifyingly good idea

The Kansas City Chiefs are pushing to build a dome, removing weather impact, and putting Patrick Mahomes' speedy wideouts on turf

Jerred Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) makes a tackle on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) makes a tackle on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been an unstoppable force since joining the Kansas City Chiefs. The young gunslinger has already won three Super Bowls (2020, 2023, 2024) and added two NFL MVPs to his resume (2018, 2022). Mahomes and the Chiefs have been perennial Super Bowl contenders since he took over the starting role. Based on his stats and accolades, it doesn't appear that Mahomes needs any other advantages to continue his dominance of the NFL and his onslaught of the NFL record books. The Kansas City Chiefs organization disagrees.

Mahomes put up video game-like numbers while quarterbacking the Texas Tech Red Raiders. One advantage he had in Lubbock was playing on turf. Turf play speeds the game up and allows receivers to make more crisp and concise cuts, increasing the chances of separation from hapless defensive backs and linebackers. Mahomes used this to his advantage, utilizing his incredible accuracy to put the ball where his receivers would be, and not allowing defenders a chance to interfere with the passing game plan. The Chiefs want to give that advantage back to their star quarterback.

Putting Mahomes in a dome does two things: it removes the weather aspect and puts his speedy wideouts back on turf. Thinking about Kansas City speedster Xavier Worthy on turf with Mahomes throwing to him harkens me back to the St Louis Rams days of old. The Rams were known as "the fastest show on turf." They destroyed NFL offensive records on their way to a Super Bowl win in 2000 over the Tennessee Titans. If the Chiefs can pull off this dome dream, Mahomes could elevate his game even further than it already is. The Chiefs and Mahomes would revitalize their franchise, giving them a marked advantage over visiting teams.

Mahome
Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes gets ready to throw a pass to a receiver / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech record-setter, now Cincinnati Bengals star, gives back to his roots

Deion Sanders discusses Texas Tech's portal success and recent spending spree

Texas Tech head coach wants to face LSU and Big Ten teams in non-conference

BREAKING: Texas Tech lands massive top ten offensive line recruit, beating out Big Ten and SEC powerhouses

Texas Tech rated higher than Michigan in 2026 EA Sports college football game

Is Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton the most underrated QB in the Big 12?

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Football