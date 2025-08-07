Red Raider Review

Social media reacts to LaDamion Guyton choosing Texas Tech over Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina

David Lewis

Savannah Christian's LaDamion Guyton pressures New Hampstead quarterback Rashawn Truell.
Savannah Christian's LaDamion Guyton pressures New Hampstead quarterback Rashawn Truell. / Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Texas Tech football just scored a massive win, securing a commitment from five-star edge rusher LaDamion Guyton, the No. 1 recruit in the 2027 class. Guyton chose the Red Raiders over teams like Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina. This commitment is a historic moment for the Red Raiders and signals their rise in college football recruiting under Coach Joey McGuire.

Guyton, standing at an impressive 6-foot-3 and weighing 235 pounds, is a powerful force hailing from Savannah. He brings not only explosive speed but also remarkable agility to the field in Lubbock. His ability to dominate offensive linemen with both his quickness and sheer strength will significantly enhance Tech's defensive lineup. With his exceptional skill set, he is poised to become a cornerstone of the team's future success, providing stability and a formidable presence that opposing offenses will struggle to contend with.

Social media was buzzing with excitement as fans shared, "Guyton is a game changer!
#WreckEm" and "Texas Tech is building something special!" Even Patrick Mahomes joined in to express what a great time it is for Red Raider Nation.

More Texas Tech News

CBS Sports puts Texas Tech in preseason Top 25—too high or just right?

Texas Tech's David Bailey and Lee Hunter land on PFF's Preseason All-Big 12 Defense

Texas Tech's rising star in the secondary

Skyler Gill-Howard's remarkable journey to Texas Tech's defensive line

Texas Tech QB returns healthy and stronger than ever

Texas Tech ranked among powerhouses Alabama, Georgia, and LSU after strong recruiting efforts in July

Texas Tech's newest running back, USC transfer Quinten Joyner, looks elite as camp begins

Published
David Lewis
DAVID LEWIS

Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He’s been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

Home/Football