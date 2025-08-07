Social media reacts to LaDamion Guyton choosing Texas Tech over Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina
Texas Tech football just scored a massive win, securing a commitment from five-star edge rusher LaDamion Guyton, the No. 1 recruit in the 2027 class. Guyton chose the Red Raiders over teams like Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina. This commitment is a historic moment for the Red Raiders and signals their rise in college football recruiting under Coach Joey McGuire.
Guyton, standing at an impressive 6-foot-3 and weighing 235 pounds, is a powerful force hailing from Savannah. He brings not only explosive speed but also remarkable agility to the field in Lubbock. His ability to dominate offensive linemen with both his quickness and sheer strength will significantly enhance Tech's defensive lineup. With his exceptional skill set, he is poised to become a cornerstone of the team's future success, providing stability and a formidable presence that opposing offenses will struggle to contend with.
Social media was buzzing with excitement as fans shared, "Guyton is a game changer!
#WreckEm" and "Texas Tech is building something special!" Even Patrick Mahomes joined in to express what a great time it is for Red Raider Nation.