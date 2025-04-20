Texas Tech's $242 million Womble Football Center redefines college athletics
The new era of college athletics is almost unrecognizable from what it looked like just two decades ago. From NIL to the transfer portal, today's era of college athletics is forcing programs from around the country to compete in ways that go far beyond the field of play. And when it comes to Texas Tech, it's clear that the folks in Lubbock understand that having state-of-the-art facilities are just as important as anything else.
Back in March, Texas Tech unveiled its brand new $242 million facility at the South Endzone of Jones AT&T Stadium. The facility includes everything from a barber shop to hydro and cryo recovery rooms. The massive investment highlights just how critical it is to offer today's student athletes with the best facilities possible, and there's no question that Texas Tech is now near the top of that list in college football.
Shortly before its opening to the players and coaches, Texas Tech provided an incredible walkthrough of the facility... and it's impressive, to say the least. For those who missed it, the near 10-minute video can be seen below.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech gets massive boost to 2026 recruiting class, lands highly coveted safety
JUST IN: Texas Tech loses senior forward to transfer portal
Texas Tech lands transfer forward from Villanova, former No. 1 in-state recruit