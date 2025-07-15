Texas Tech continues to flex NIL, support from Mahomes, and a refusal to lose

Red Raider Review

It has been an incredible offseason for the Texas Tech football program. Coming off a disappointing eight-win, five-loss season, head coach Joey McGuire knew he had to make drastic changes. So he did. He went to general manager James Blanchard and implored him to lean into NIL to even the playing field. They also poured $250 million into their facilities to make them state-of-the-art. That resulted in one of the top-rated transfer portal hauls in the nation and a commitment from top 10 recruit offensive lineman Félix Ojo.

McGuire has also sought help from one of the best football players in the world, Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has been a constant in the Texas Tech athletic world as of late. He has attended games, tweeted about the program, and helped to secure funding through donors for his school. All of these new weapons McGuire can wield have him setting high expectations for the 2025-2026 season.

On a recent visit to "The Triple Option" show, McGuire said he has expectations of winning the Big 12 and landing a College Football Playoff bid. The hosts of the podcast, Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram, and Rob Stone, all believe that there is no program in the country that has improved its standing like the Texas Tech Red Raiders football program has. Now, McGuire and his team have to go out and prove everyone right.

